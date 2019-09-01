Home

Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
937-667-3015
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
327 W. Main St.
Tipp City, OH 45371
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
753 S. Hyatt St.
Tipp City, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
753 S. Hyatt St
Tipp City, OH
Dorothy KING


1919 - 2019
Dorothy KING Obituary
KING (Fitzharris), Dorothy June Age 100 of Tipp City, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, August 28 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. Born June 11, 1919 in Springfield, Ohio to James and Irene (Boilon) Fitzharris. June was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Tipp City, a member of the Over 50 Club x 2, and the Euchre Club, Tipp City Senior Citizens, and the Rosary Altar Society. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Irene Fitzharris, her stepmother Stella McCoy Fitzharris, her husband of 54 years Alfred J. King in 1995. Five sisters Irene Eisele, Marge Gross, Helen Schmitz, Mary Niehoff Ogints, and Barbara Schamel. Two brothers Richard and Bobby Fitzharris. June is survived by two sons and daughter-in-law's Paul and Connie King, Dayton, Ohio, and David and Cheryl King, High Springs, Florida. Three daughters and son-in-law's. Kathy and Norb Duell, Casstown, Ohio, Eileen and Wayne Rentz, Troy, Ohio and Carol Ann and Tom Eagle, Franklin, Ohio. One sister Theresa Alhquist, Dayton, Ohio. Sixteen grandchildren Paula, Doug, Greg, Matthew, Amy, Denny, Keri, David, Devonte, Ray, Nathan, Lisa, Madison, Alexis, Jenny, Gillian. Sixteen great grandchildren Justin, Brooke, Kaitlyn, Luke, Andrew, Reagan, Jayden, Hannah, Molly, Samuel, Keith, Patrick, Emma, Leo, Bryce, and Brooke. Two great-great grandchildren Sophia and Emily. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday 10:30am September 3, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Church, 753 S. Hyatt St. Tipp City, Ohio 45371. Father R. Marc Sherlock celebrant. Burial to follow in St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Tipp City. Visitation Monday, September 2, 2019, 4:00-7:00 pm at Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, 327 W. Main St. Tipp City, Ohio 45371 and one half hour prior to funeral mass at St. John's Church. To leave condolences for the family please visit www.fringsandbayliff.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019
