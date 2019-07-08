BAYES, Dorothy L. Age 85 of Englewood, formerly of Fairborn, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. She was a member of Happy Corner Church of the Brethren and served as a Deacon. She was also a member of the American Legion Post #755 and the Vice President of the Civic Club in Lake Wynoka. Dorothy is survived by her children: Linda (Jim) Diltz, Debbie Hollinger, Herb Bayes, Steve (J.D.) Bayes, Gary Bayes, Ken (Sonya) Bayes, 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, brothers: Wesley Marshall, and Michael Marshall, sister-in-law: Frances Bayes, and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Herb Bayes, parents: Oscar Grant Baker and Mazie Marshall, and step-father: Paul Marshall, daughter-in-law: Dianna Bayes, and companion: Wilbur Minkner. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will immediately follow at Bear Creek Cemetery in Trotwood. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Auxillary. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 8, 2019