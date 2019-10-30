|
LAMM, Dorothy J. Age 91 of Euclid, OH, passed away on October 27, 2019. Dorothy was born in Johnstown, PA on March 28, 1928 to Jacob and Mary (Hiti) Koss, but lived in Cleveland, Ohio for most of her life. Dorothy was an active member of her community. She retired from General Electric after 30+ years, where she met her husband and led the women's softball team to victory. Dorothy was a devout Catholic and was proud of her Slovenian heritage. She was an active member of SNPJ Lodge 566, AMLA, Progressive Slovene Women of America, the Red Hat Society, and volunteered many hours at the Slovene Home for the Aged. Dorothy was an avid bowler on her beloved team the REDDs, always enjoyed a good polka, and religiously followed the Cleveland Indians. She married Robert C. Lamm on October 4, 1952 and together they had two daughters. Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Denise (Robert) Kneisley and Robin (Joseph) Hegedus; her grandchildren, Stephanie (Marcus) Pinchera, Lisa (Jason) Rector, Ashley (Cory) Hedge, Kristin (fianc?, Patrick Spencer) Kneisley and Joey Hegedus; great grandchildren, Kynzee and Leo Rector, and Mason Pinchera. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Lamm; her dear companion, David Adams; and great grandsons, Theodore and Lucas Pinchera. Visitation will be held on Thursday October 31st, 2019 from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Jakubs & Son Funeral Home, 936 E. 185th St., Cleveland, OH 44119, service to follow. Final resting place will be at All Souls Cemetery, 10366 Chardon Rd., Chardon, OH 44024. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to The Slovene Home for the Aged.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 30, 2019