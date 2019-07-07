LAW, Dorothy Jean "Dottie" Age 92, of Dayton, passed away July 3, 2019 at the Brookdale of Oakwood Assisted Senior Living Center. She was born to Jay Almond Tolles and Clara Marsh Tolles Sept 6, 1926 in Bowling Green, Ohio. Was a graduate from Weston High School Class of 1944. She attended Tiffin University and secured a Stenographers Certification in 1945 and was one of two Tiffin University students selected for a special program at WPAFB. She moved to Dayton and began her career at WPAFB where she met and married her husband of 57 years, James G Law. Dottie retired from the Dayton Public Schools in 1992 where she worked as secretary/stenographer. She continued her career working at Dayton Christian Schools and as a Secretary/Stenographer and as a librarian at Corpus Christi until she retired in 1998. She was a former member of Riverdale and Trinity United Methodist Church where she was active in the United Methodist Women's organization, the crusaders class and sang in the choir over 30 years. She was preceded in death by husband James, 4 sisters and 3 brothers and a son, James Law II. She is survived by 2 daughters, Jean Wasky and Sarah "Sally" Tipton, 2 sons, William Law and Jeff and wife, Lori Law. 12 grandchildren, Raymond Wasky, Matthew Wasky and Jennifer Helmond and husband Jason, Kristen Smith and husband Rick, Jimmy Law and David Law and significant other, Amy Green, Sara Brooker and husband Adam, Shannon Arnold and fianc? Chris Robertson, Amy White and husband Jeff, Kyle Law and fianc? Jacqueline Barragan, Christopher Law and wife Stephanie, Jeremy Law and wife Andrea and 24 great grandchildren, 2 sisters Lucille Barton a nd Husband Rich, Betty Gordon and husband Tom,3 brothers, Richard Tolles and wife Janice, Leeland Tolles and wife Rosa, Norman "Dutch" Tolles and wife Kay and Godson Thomas Michael Thielman and a host of other relatives and friends.Funeral Service 1 pm Thursday July 11, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn Rd. Jeff Law officiating. Burial in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 5-8 pm Wednesday and 12-1 pm Thursday at the funeral home. A special thank you to Brookdale Kettering and Brookdale Oakwood Senior Assisted Living Center and for their loving care and support. Memorial Contributions may be made to in her memory. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019