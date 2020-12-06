1/1
Dorothy Lillich
LILLICH, Dorothy

"Jeanne"

Age 90, formally of Celina, peacefully went to be with the lord November 26, 2020, in Beavercreek. She was married to her childhood sweetheart, Frederick Lillich, for 65 years.

Homemaking and cooking for her family were her passions, including making large

delicious holiday meals. At Christmas, she baked her much loved Hungarian nut roll, always a family favorite, the recipe passed down from her grandmother, a Hungarian immigrant. Jeanne had a green thumb and always had beautiful flower gardens. The critters in her backyard benefited from her love of animals and were well fed daily. She will be fondly remembered as a woman of faith with a kind sweet spirit.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick, and daughter, Vicki. She is survived by her son, Michael (Kay); daughter, Pamela; grandchildren, Christopher and Michael (Trisha); great-grandchildren, Claire and Conner and many

nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

To leave a memory of Dorothy or a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerDayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
