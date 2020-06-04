Dorothy MAUPIN
1930 - 2020
MAUPIN, Dorothy May "Dot" Age 89, of Fairfield, Ohio and Kalamazoo, Michigan passed away Friday May 29, 2020 in California. She was born on July 20, 1930 in Hamilton, Ohio the daughter of the late Earl David Fite and Catherine (nee Niederauer) Fite. She was educated in the Hamilton schools and graduated from Hamilton High School in 1948. On October 25, 1952 in St. Stephen Church she married Thomas A. Maupin. Prior to her marriage she worked for the West Side Federal Savings and Loan. She was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-one years. She is survived by her children, Cynthia Maupin, Sandra Richmond and Thomas (Marcee) Maupin Jr., and grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas (Valerie) and Zachary Richmond. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 12:00 2:00 PM at the Webster Funeral Home, 3080 Homeward Way at Rte. 4, Fairfield. Procession and burial in Rose Hill Burial Park immediately following. www.websterfuneralhomes.com

Published in Journal-News on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
JUN
24
Burial
Rose Hill Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
