Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
1949 - 2019
Dorothy McNeil Obituary
McNEIL, Dorothy E. 70, of Springfield, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Dorothy was born January 5, 1949 in Springfield, Ohio to John L. and Frieda (Kunkel) Zugelder. She was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base after 30 years. She was also a member of The Moose, The Eagles and was an EMT for Rescue 95. Survivors include her husband of 50 years, John McNeil; two children, Brian McNeil and Shawn (Kimberly) McNeil; five grandchildren, Brandon, Cami, Ryan, Arian and Cole; seven siblings, John E. Zugelder, Anne Zugelder, Helen (Jay) Krumholtz, Paul (Chris) Zugelder, Carl (Sonya) Zugelder, George Zugelder and Alice (Don) Laybourne; brother-in-law, Ron Sanders; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary E. Sanders. Her funeral service will be held on Monday at 12:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Deacon Norm Horstman officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held in St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rescue 95.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 13, 2019
