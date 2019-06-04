MILLER, Dorothy Hildebrand Smith 95 of Dayton passed away May 31, 2019 at with family at her side. She was born April 29, 1924, the daughter of Florence (Robe) Hildebrand Holland and Thomas C. Hildebrand. She retired from Wright State University in 1991. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Ivy Mast and Mary Otto, her brother Billy Holland, and her friend and brother-in-law Karl Otto. She was married to Samuel E. Smith Jr. for 15 years and remained best friends until his death in 2006. She was married to Jack D. Miller from Piqua, Ohio, for 15 years. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra L. Smith and Melissa (Miller) Godsey, her son, Michael R. Smith, her grandson, Gannon M. Godsey, and stepdaughter Jill (Miller) O'Donnell. She leaves many beloved nieces and nephews. Dorothy graduated from Roosevelt High School with her lifelong friend Helen Wolfe of Englewood. She was known for her incredible sense of humor and her generous, adventurous spirit. She was a master craftsperson and doll maker who sold her creations at craft fairs throughout Ohio and gave them freely to family and friends. She enjoyed annual vacation misadventures and legendary pranks with her 'Golden Girl' friends from WSU's Admissions Office: Charlene Sweet, Marilyn Adamo, and Ruth Kurieger. She celebrated her 95th birthday at the casino with friends and family. Dorothy's family gives special thanks to Dr. Ramaswamy Bathini for his kind heart and excellent care for more than 45 years. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 5 pm to 6:30 pm. A funeral service will begin at 6:30 pm. A family graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 10 am at Polk Grove Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave an online condolence. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary