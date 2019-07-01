MUHIC, Dorothy "Dottie" Age 75, of Oakwood, softly and tenderly succumbed to Jesus' calling her home on June 28, 2019. Although born in McKeesport, PA she made her home in Ohio working as Mom and Nanny extraordinaire. She was married to the love of her life, Louis who was with her as she made her journey home. Dottie was preceded in death by her precious daughter, Jenny Nostrom. She is survived by her daughters, Theresa (Greg) Gordon, Lisa Muhic; grandson, Mark Gordon, granddaughter, Sidney Nostrom; love of her life and best friend, Louis Muhic; brother, Larry (Pat) Steele; dear friend, Coco (Steve) Zimmer, and numerous nieces, nephews, great niece and great nephew. The family will receive friends on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at Woodland Cemetery Chapel 118 Woodland Ave. Dayton, from 10:00 am until a brief concluding ceremony at 11:30 officiated by Pastor Keith Wallace. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to SICSA in Dottie's memory. A special message may be left for her family at www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 1, 2019