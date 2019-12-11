|
|
MYERS, Dorothy Jean Age 86, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was born in Dayton, OH, on July 19, 1933, to the late Margaret E. (Burgermaier) and Oscar M. Vorhees. Dorothy retired from Elder-Beerman in 1995 after 25 years of service; She was a member of Miamisburg Chapter #439 ~O.E.S., and the Miamisburg Moose and Eagles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Ellis L. Myers (2015); a son David Myers; a brother Donald Vorhees; and a sister, Barbara Combs. She is survived by her daughter Diane (Gary) Nolley; 2 sons, Rodney Myers and Michael Myers; her grandchildren, Christopher Black, Heather (Seth) Bundy, Riley & Mike Myers, Richie Duff, Matthew & Jeffrey Nolley; her great-grandchildren, Ellie & Elias Bundy, and Bailey Black; a sister, JoAn (Charles) Salyer; her brother-in-law, (Everett) Combs; numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service), Friday, December 13, 2019, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road, Germantown, OH, where the Celebration of Life will follow at 12 p.m., with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 11, 2019