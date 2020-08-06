1/
Dorothy NIXON
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NIXON (nee: Brockmeyer), Dorothy Ann 85, of Liberty Township, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Seasons Retirement Community. Born on May 30, 1935, to Harry and Helen (nee: Shepherd) Brockmeyer in Glendale, OH. Dorothy worked as a teacher for Lakota High School, D. Russel Lee, and St. Bernard High School. She was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Hamilton, OH, enjoyed going to Red's games, crossword puzzles and working in her yard. Preceded in death by her parents and an infant son, Dean Edward Nixon. She is survived by her husband, Ora Nixon; three sons, Timothy Dale Nixon of Annapolis, MD, Terry David Nixon of West Chester and Thomas Dwayne Nixon (Brenda) of Brownsburg, IN; two sisters, Marilyn Rowley and Hilda Fohs and three grandchildren, Maria Nixon, Sean Nixon and Michelle Nixon. A service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements made by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon
329 East Mulberry Street
Lebanon, OH 45036
(513) 932-7070
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home - Lebanon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved