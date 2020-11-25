1/1
Dorothy OVERHOLTS
1922 - 2020
OVERHOLTS, Dorothy E.

Age 98 formerly of Hamilton, currently residing in West Chester, passed away on Friday,

November 20, 2020. She was born in Winchester, Ohio, on September 30, 1922, the daughter of Robert K. and Ruth (Short) Stevenson and was a 1940 graduate of Hamilton High School. On April 19, 1943, in Hamilton she married James F. Overholts and he preceded her in death on May 14, 1985. In the past she had attended the Lindenwald United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Elks Lodge. Dorothy was an avid golfer and had participated in several golf leagues. Her approach to life was

"Always live by the golden rule".

Survivors include her son Eric "Ric" (Judy) Overholts; two grandchildren, Laurie (Kelly) Hinkle and Jay (Ronita Marple) Overholts; three great-grandchildren, Lindsey, Carrie, and Nick Solazzo; a sister, JoAnn (Don) Bickel. In addition, Dorothy "Dottie" (Swain) Stevenson, Patricia "Patty" (Overholts)

Connell and her devoted nephew Daniel Walker (Lisa Capuro) among other nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers, Robert I. and Thomas E. Stevenson.

She also wished to express her thanks for the prayers from the extended family members and friends.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00AM Friday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., followed by burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00AM Friday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans. Online register book available at


www.zettlerfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal-News on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Zettler Funeral Home
NOV
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Zettler Funeral Home
NOV
27
Burial
Rose Hill Burial Park
Funeral services provided by
Zettler Funeral Home
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
