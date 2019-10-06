|
|
OVERLY (nee Bernard), Dorothy B. 83, of Centerville, OH passed away on September 28, 2019 in Centerville, OH. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Donald E. Overly and her children: Jeffrey and Karen Overly and Michael and Lynn Overly. A service to honor Dotty's life will be held at Normandy United Methodist Church on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The Tobias Funeral Home is assisting the family and a full obituary is available at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019