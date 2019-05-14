PHILLIPS (Fairchild-Havens), Dorothy Age 88 of Kettering, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was born on March 29, 1931 to the late William and Lillie Fairchild in Blaze, KY. She is also preceded in death by her first husband Eugene Havens and husband Herbert Phillips Sr., son Jessie A. Havens, daughter Brenda Combs, sisters Christine Perkins and Ruthie Law, and brother Roy Fairchild. She is survived by her sons David (Dreama) Havens and Dale Havens, daughters Wanda (Scott) Rector, Diane Havens and Sandra (Ron) Havens, 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Dorothy was a member of the Living By Faith Ministries and had sold Avon for 65 years. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the Tobias Funeral Home- Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd. at Grange Hall Rd. with Pastor Amon Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, May 16 from 11 am until the time of services. Memorial contributions can be made to the Living By Faith Ministries. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary