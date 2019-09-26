|
PREUSS (Ewing), Dorothy Pauline Age 86, of Vandalia, loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother fell asleep in death September 23, 2019. Preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 62 years, Edward C. Preuss, her parents Carroll and Pearl Ewing, her loving brother Daniel Ewing and her older sister Laverne Moore, daughter-in-law Linda Preuss and grandson Brandon Preuss. She is survived by her 6 children, Allen (Jane) Preuss, Sue (Terry) Weatherhead, Paul Preuss, Debbie (Greg) Saum, Mike (Raquel) Preuss, Mark Preuss; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren, one sister-in-law, Sharon Ewing and a host of loving friends. Dorothy served as a faithful member of Jehovah's Witnesses for 63 years and was associated with the Vandalia Congregation. She had a deep love for her heavenly father Jehovah, her family and any child or person who needed her. She suffered with serious health problems all her life but never asked for help, she always did everything on her own. Memorial service, Sunday, September 29, 2019, visitation 4-5 PM, service at 5 PM at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1161 Bartley Rd., Dayton, OH. William Ringfield Jr. officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Jehovah's Witnesses or . To send a special message to the family, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019