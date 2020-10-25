1/1
Dorothy RAKER
RAKER (nee Sollberger), Dorothy Louise

Age 89, of Centerville, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. Dorothy was the beloved

mother of Ralph (Carol) Tatman, Jr. of New Berlin, WI, and Anthony (Tobi) Raker of Rockledge, FL. She is also

survived by 6 grandchildren, Heather, Brent, Douglas and Amy (nee Tatman) Burg, Jessica and Holly Simmons; 9 great-grandchildren, Devin, Gavin, Alessandra, Beckham, Ashton, Kylie, Alexia, Grayce, and

Raymond; great-great-granddaughter, Willow, and sister-in-law, Florence Sollberger.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin James Raker, daughter, Sharon (nee Tatman) Pauley, parents,

Wilhelm and Willow (nee Walda) Sollberger, brothers Donald and Roland Sollberger, sisters Violet (nee Sollberger) Floyd and Rosaland (nee Sollberger) Regenald.

Everyone enjoyed their times with Dorothy. She was her happiest when she spent time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchild. She also enjoyed attending the

annual Sollberger Family Reunion. Her proudest accomplishment was her work as a volunteer advocate for children with special needs during her affiliation with the Dayton area Association for Children with Learning Disabilities (ACLD).

Dorothy's family would like to give a special thank you to caregivers Molly, Katie, Julie and the staff at Hospice of

Dayton for their loving care of her.

Private services in care of Newcomer Kettering Chapel. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
