RAMLER, Dorothy Irene Age 94, of Huber Heights, OH, passed away September 5, 2019. Dorothy was born in Lynch, KY on April 23, 1925 to the late Gordon and Cordie Pinkerton. Dorothy enjoyed sewing for The Linus Organization. She was a member of the Huber Heights Senior Citizen's Group and she retired from Walmart. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Ramler. Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Janet (Steven) Foote; son, Donald A. Ramler; grandchildren, Brian, Beth, Robin, and Ian; and 5 great-grandchildren. There will be no public services for Dorothy. To share a memory of Dorothy or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 8, 2019