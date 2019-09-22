|
REYNOLDS, Dorothy B. Born in Winchester, KY, to Isalene & Daniel Brown. Graduated from Oliver High School at an early age and was married to Van Reynolds. Later in life, came to Dayton and continued her education at the University of Dayton, received a B.S. degree in Education and a Master's degree from Wright State. Worked as a Teacher in the Dayton Public School System for a period of 30 years. She was also affiliated with Hawes Realty as a Real Estate Counselor. Baptized into Resurrection Catholic Church in 1957 and has remained a devoted and loyal member. Also, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Ladies Aux. St. Peter Claver, Court 353, 3rd and 4th degree Extraordinary Minister of service, Dayton Duplicate Bridge Club, Swankettes, and the Music Bridge Club. Special cousins: Marian Harper, Cincinnati, OH, Michelle (Albert) Bush, Plymouth, MI, Leslie Etoyd, Hamilton, OH and Andrea Lowe. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 AM, Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at St. Benedict the Moor Catholic Church, 519 Liscum Drive. Fr. Francis Tandoh, C.S.Sp. celebrant. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com
