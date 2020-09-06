1/
Dorothy RICHARDSON
1927 - 2020
RICHARDSON, Dorothy L. Dorothy L. Richardson, 93, of Miamisburg, loving Mother and Grandmother passed away September 1, 2020, at Oak Creek Terrace in Kettering. She was born in Irvine, Kentucky, on January 1, 1927, to Mary and Charles Flynn. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Brenda Winkle Fields. Survived by her daughter, Joyce Devonne (Winkle) Denman; son, Jeffrey W. Richardson; grandchildren, Rodney S. Glass, Isabella J. Richardson, Christopher T. Fields, Yvette E. (Fields) Moy. Private services will be held. You may express online condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
9378663373
