RITTENHOUSE (nee Wirrig), Dorothy M. Beloved wife of the late Donald E. Rittenhouse, devoted mother of Dianne (Ron) Juenger, Donna (Robin) Fall, Daniel (Karen) Rittenhouse, and David (Cristy) Rittenhouse. Sister of Robert (Evelyn) Wirrig, Joseph (Sue) Wirrig, and Richard (Delores) Wirrig. Loving grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 10. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the age of 88 with her family by her side. Dorothy will be remembered for her beautiful smile. She was an avid gardener, winning many awards as a member of the Dayton African Violet Society. She was Church Secretary at Aley United Methodist Church for many years. The family extends a special thank you to her caregivers at The Landing of Long Cove Pointe (Mason, Ohio) and Crossroads Hospice. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 AM Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Good Hope Church (6 S. Third Street, Miamisburg, OH 45342). The family will receive friends at the church from 10:30 AM until time of service. Arrangements in care of Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel (3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road). Contributions are requested to the (www.alz.com). Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019