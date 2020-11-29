SCHILLHAHN, Dorothy Ellen
Age 92 of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Northwood Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born on January 8, 1928, to the late Fred Walter and Mabel Alice (Sheridan) Kennedy in Springfield, Ohio. In
addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Richard Vaughn Schillhahn; her son, Michael Vaughn Schillhahn and sisters, Maxine Quick and Jacqueline Baird. She leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Twyla Schillhahn as well as her nieces and nephews. Dorothy was a loving wife and mother and will be sadly missed. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to make a contribution to your favorite charity
in Dorothy's honor. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
.