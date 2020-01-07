|
SCHULTE, Dorothy Magdalene Age 90 of Reily Township, Ohio passed away at her residence on Monday morning, January 6, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 23, 1929 the daughter of Victor and Elizabeth (Kraus) Bulach. She graduated from Reily High School and on June 21, 1947, she married Louis Schulte in St. Mary's Catholic Church in Oxford, Ohio. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, and exploring the great outdoors and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by nine children, Vicky (the late Bill) Sackenheim, John (Kathy) Schulte, Stephen (Lisa) Schulte, William (Emily) Schulte, Paula Schulte truesdell, Richard (Cynthia) Schulte, Patricia (Casey) Fagin, Kathleen Schulte, and Monica (John) Baxter; thirty-seven grandchildren; and forty-eight great grandchildren; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Schulte; her parents; two infant children, Mary Louise and Joan Elizabeth Schulte; and one grandson David Schulte. Visitation will be held at St. Aloysius Church in Shandon, Ohio on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Aloysius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 7, 2020