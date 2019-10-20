|
SMITH, Dorothy "Dottie" Born May 13, 1924 (95) of Canton, GA., formerly of Kettering, OH died September 30, 2019. She was a long-time member of Fairmont Presbyterian Church. Dottie graduated from Oakwood High School in 1941 and attended University of Dayton. On January 26, 1946 she married Morris Mark Smith. He preceded her in death on October 23,1991. Her sister Evelyn Jones also preceded her in death in 2007 and her stepmother in 2000. She is survived by 2 sons, Steven of Roanoke, VA and Philip and wife Vicki of Decatur, GA., 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren also sister-in-law Nancy Smith if Inverness, FL, several nieces and nephews and forever friend Betty Brown of Centerville, OH. At her request, private graveside services will be held at David's Cemetery, Kettering, OH at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to or Fairmont Presbyterian Church of Kettering, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2019