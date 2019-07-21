SNYDER (Sindelar), Dorothy Jane Age 94, of Indialantic Florida and Springfield Ohio peacefully passed away July 18 surrounded by her family in Florida. "Dot" Snyder, daughter of the late George and Rose Sindelar, and loving wife of the late Philip Danforth Snyder, is survived by her children: Michael John Locke of Springfield Ohio; Nancy Elizabeth Sims of Boca Raton, Florida; Dr. Marcia Ann Locke of Upland, California; Kendrick Maxwell Snyder (Anne) of Westport MA.; Melinda Snyder Blake (Benson) of Northfield IL. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren include Drs. Landon and Jennifer Locke of Columbus, OH; Maxi Chlaine Locke (Jeremy) of Springfield, OH; Ivy Elizabeth Sims of Boca Raton, FL.; Catherine Snyder Potempa (Matt) of Nashville,TN; Lucille White Snyder of Westport MA.; Paige Lindy Blake of New York, NY; Benson Blake, Jr. of New York, NY and Logan Blake Osberg (Alex) of New York, NY. Dot's great grandchildren include include Clara Suzanne Locke and Oliver William Locke of Columbus OH; Vaughn Elizabeth Sims of Boca Raton, FL.; and Philip Maxwell Potempa and Patrick Magnus Potempa of Nashville, TN. Sadly, a son, Billy Locke and a grandson, Philip D. Snyder, II preceded her in death. Born in Chagrin Falls Ohio, Dot graduated from Chagrin Falls High School in 1943. Later, in 1968, she graduated from Wittenberg University with a BS in Education and taught second and third grades at Jefferson Elementary School in Springfield, Ohio. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM in Fairview Cemetery, West Liberty Ohio November 2, 2019. Funeral arrangements are being made by Farley Jennings and Seeley, West Liberty, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to or the Paralyzed Veterans' Funds. Published in Springfield News Sun on July 21, 2019