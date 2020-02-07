|
SNYDER, Dorothy "Dot" 92, passed away on Tuesday, February 4th. She was born August 30th, 1927 in Corinth, Mississippi the daughter of Harbard & Octavia Sugg. She is survived by her daughter, Dotti (Mike) Motika of Powell; grandchildren: Kathleen "Kati" (Andrew) Pyles and Andrew "AJ" (Cathy) Motika; Dot retired after 29 years from Northwestern High School and was very involved in her community. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 10th from 5-7 pm at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home. Celebration of her life will be Tuesday, February 11th at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 7, 2020