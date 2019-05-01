SPENCER, Dorothy Age 88 of Hamilton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Dorothy was born in Hamilton, Ohio on April 7, 1931 to Frank and Virginia (White) Delaney. She was a member of Princeton Pike Church of God for 75 years and served as a greeter, Sunday school teacher, and was a member of the choir. Dorothy is survived by four children Jerry (Rena) Sester, Michael (Judy) Sester, Greg (Olga) Sester, and Roger Sester; her step-son, Gary Spencer; six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and two great- great grandchildren. Also, special mention of our dear friends Jim and Sharon Robertson, Teresa Ward and many others. Dorothy was preceded in death by her son, Franklin Sester; her granddaughter, Sherry Lynn; her brother, Paul Delaney and her parents. Visitation will be held on TONIGHT, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home 330 Pershing Ave. Hamilton, OH 45011. Funeral service will be held at Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton Glendale Road, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Jake Jacobs officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Princeton Pike Church of God. www.browndawsonflick.com. Published in Journal-News on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary