STEINKE, Dorothy L. Passed away peacefully on Monday June 3, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born in Pomeroy, IA to Herman and Ruth Baedke on April 11, 1927. Preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband Leroy, and cherished daughter Patricia. She is survived by sons Dean (Connie), Richard (Kelly), David, and Douglas (Cindy), and son in law Gary Swartz. She is also survived by her grandchildren Christopher (Mona) Swartz, Jennifer (Robert) Goodrum, Kirsten Steinke, and Bradlee Steinke, great-grandchildren CJ Swartz, Kaylee Swartz, and Zachary Swartz; her brother Paul (Diane) Baedke and sister Norma Anderson along with numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation for family and friends will be held at St. Albert the Great on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 10am-12pm immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to . Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 6, 2019
