Dorothy STREHLE
1930 - 2020
STREHLE, Dorothy A. Age 90, of Centerville, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. Dorothy was born in Dayton, OH, on April 27, 1930, to the late Herbert and Loretta (Hery) Schock. She graduated from Beavercreek High School and worked as an Editor of Regulations for DESC. Dorothy was a strong independent woman, who worked endlessly to help people, and enjoyed mentoring young woman. She loved her grandchildren, gardening, playing cards, and spending time with the other members of the Leisure Club, at Church of the Incarnation. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Frederick B. "Fred" Strehle (2004), and brother, Herbert Schock, Jr. Dorothy is survived by 2 daughters, Ann (Tom) Weimer and Patricia (Wayne) Sharp; grandchildren, whom Dorothy was so proud of & loved deeply, Angie (Ryan) Houchins, Joel (Katie) Weimer, Jodi (Andrew) Burchett, Matt Weimer, Mike (Emma) Weimer, and Jeff (Nancy Kanis) Weimer; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family. Services will be held privately. Interment will be at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 31 W Whipp Rd, Dayton, OH 45459. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
(937) 293-4137
