Dorothy STURGELL
STURGELL, Dorothy May Dorothy May Sturgell, 87, of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully at home August 18, 2020. She was born the 5th of 7 children of the late Raymond and Rosy Baker. She married Richard Sturgell in 1952, and together they had 5 children. Richard predeceased her in 2013, after 61 years of marriage. Dorothy was filled with kindness, sweet innocence, humor and love for her family. She enjoyed bingo, gardening, scrabble, puzzles, and Gin Rummy. In addition to her husband, Richard, she was preceded in death by son, Ricky Jr.; grandchildren, Brandy, Debbie, Shawn and Kevin; and son-in-law, Jerry Nuthman. Dorothy leaves to cherish her memory and will be greatly missed by her sons, Victor, Shawn and Scott Sturgell; daughter, Roxanne Nuthman; brother, Ray Baker, Jr.; 32 grandchildren; and best friend, Sue Carr. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her son and caretaker, Scott; granddaughter, Jessica; her nurses/companions, Tina, Erika and Nikki, and Hospice of Dayton for their gentle, loving care of our mom. Family will receive friends Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Burial Willow View Cemetery. Visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory of Dorothy or leave a condolence to her family.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
12:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
AUG
25
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes - North Dayton
4104 Needmore Rd
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 235-1000
Memories & Condolences
