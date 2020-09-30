1/1
DOROTHY THOMAS
THOMAS (Cordell), Dorothy Ann Age 85, of Hamilton, passed into glory September 28, 2020, at Berkeley Square Retirement Center. She was born on August 23, 1935, the daughter of Gorman "Whitey" and Laura Louise (Reed) Cordell. She was a graduate of Springfield High School. Dorothy married Roger Thomas on August 27, 1955, in Springfield, Ohio. She was the owner of The Book Tower in Oxford in the 1980's. Dorothy was a member of West Side Christian Church and was a faithful believer who served her family and her church with love and joy. She was an active bridge player and involved for many years in Bible Study Fellowship. She is survived by her husband, Roger; her children, Robin (C.R.) Barnett, Lake Odessa, MI, Kyle Thomas, Hamilton, Lora (Charles) Fabio-Sanders, Raleigh, NC, Kara (Adam) Paul, Fort Myers, FL and Ryan (Angie) Thomas, Cincinnati; fourteen grandchildren and twenty great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Carol Cordell Augustus. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N.W. Washington Blvd. with Pastor Dan Knisley officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. Visitation will be held Friday, October 2, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Richards, Raff and Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 E. High Street, Springfield, Ohio. A private interment will take place Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Vale Cemetery in Springfield. Memorials may be directed to West Side Christian Church, 1190 Stahlheber Rd., Hamilton, OH 45013. The family requests visitors wear masks at the visitation and funeral. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 30, 2020.
