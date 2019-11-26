Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Dixon United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy THOMASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy THOMASON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy THOMASON Obituary
THOMASON, Dorothy Departed this life Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 55 years, Alfred R. Thomason; children, Teresa and Winifred Thomason of Dayton, David Sr. (Alicia) Thomason of Centerville, OH; sisters, Blondelle Chapman of Trotwood, OH, Mozelle Mims of Dayton; five grandchildren; a host of other family members, loved ones and friends. Service will be held 11 am Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Dixon United Methodist Church, 1691 Infirmary Rd. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -