THOMASON, Dorothy Departed this life Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband of 55 years, Alfred R. Thomason; children, Teresa and Winifred Thomason of Dayton, David Sr. (Alicia) Thomason of Centerville, OH; sisters, Blondelle Chapman of Trotwood, OH, Mozelle Mims of Dayton; five grandchildren; a host of other family members, loved ones and friends. Service will be held 11 am Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Dixon United Methodist Church, 1691 Infirmary Rd. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 26, 2019