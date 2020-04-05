Home

TILLETT, Dorothy K. Age 75 of Hamilton passed away Friday April 3, 2020 at . She was born September 23, 1944 in Dayton, Kentucky the daughter of the late Joseph and Dorothy (nee Seifried) Marketti. Mrs. Tillett attended Auburn University and worked as dietary manager at Westover Retirement Community. She is survived by her husband Paul Tillett; three sons Paul E. (Sherry) Tillett, Doug (Michelle) Tillett, and Matthew (Rebecca) Tillett; 7 grandchildren, Kristi (Chris) Richardson, Andria (Carl) Manor, Bryant (Abby) Staats, and Cameron, Breanna, Kylie, and Mattilynn Tillett; 11 great grandchildren, and 4 siblings, Joseph (Kathy) Marketti, Judy (Larry) Bentley, Michael (Vickie) Marketti, and Theresa (Kenny) Kerr. The funeral service will be conducted privately at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. Burial will be in Venice Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 5, 2020
