VAN DOREN, Dorothy R. Age 86 of Hamilton passed away February 24, 2020. She was born on January 13, 1934 the daughter of Marshall and Myrtle (Willis) Brewer. On April 6, 1956 in Richmond Indiana she married Gene Van Doren and he preceded her in death on June 16, 2007. Survivors include a daughter, Ruth Van Doren (Dan Werner); five grandchildren, Nelson III, Kevin and Donald Webb, Damara and Derek Hunt; eight great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; brothers and sister, Bob, Charles and Paul Brewer, and Bonnie Burns; many beloved nieces and nephews. Besides her husband she was also preceded by a daughter, Darla Moore; five brothers and two sisters. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00pm Tuesday at Rose Hill Burial Park with Bill Rebush officiating. Memorials should be directed to a charity or donor's choice. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 29, 2020