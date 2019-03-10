WEAVER, Dorothy L. Age 94 of Dayton, Ohio was born June 19, 1924 in Lancaster, Kentucky to the late Ulysses and Elsie Loving Burdett and entered into her Heavenly home on March 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harry Wendel Weaver; brothers, Theodore and Ulysses "Lish"; sister-in-law, Annie Burdett, and nephew, Ray Burdett. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: Loving nieces and nephew, Pattie (Fred) Hall of Xenia, OH; Athea "TT" (Rodney) Cranford of Clayton, OH; Michael (Michelle) Burdett of Cincinnati, OH; stepson Harry(Raceyne) Weaver of Tulsa, OK and a multitude of great nephews and nieces, including Special Niece, Rose (Juano) Duff of Gastonia, NC and nephew, Fred Hall IV "Pete" in Daytona Beach, FL and 11 other great nephews and nieces, 16 great-great nephews and nieces, 9 great-great-great nephews and nieces. Dorothy was an educator with the Dayton Public Schools and also taught at Sinclair Community College and Wright State University as well. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, a master of Sign Language for the Deaf and received numerous awards and citations for her dedicated work in the community as an interpreter. Aunt Dot, as she was lovingly known to the family, loved to travel. One of the highlights of her travels was going to the Holy Land. Dot loved to cook and was well known for her family dinners. Aunt Dot will be sorely missed but never forgotten. The family would like to give a special thanks to the caring staff of . Homegoing services will be held 11:00 a.m., on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 401 S. Paul Laurence Dunbar St., with Pastor Xavier Johnson, officiating. Visitation will began at 9:00 a.m., Wednesday; the family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary