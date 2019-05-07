|
WEAVER (Hypes), Dorothy M. Age 90, of Lewisburg, OH, went to be with the Lord on May 5, 2019. Born on May 22, 1928 in Montgomery Co, Ohio, daughter of the late Charles E. & Lorena Ellen (Francisco) Hypes. Member of Lewisburg Lions Club, D.A.V. Auxiliary and the First United Church of Christ in Lewisburg. Past Member of the Lewisburg Village Council. Preceded by Husband, Glen E. Weaver; Daughter, Deborah Ann Kring. Survived by her Sons, Stephen (Jan) Kring and Don Kring; Daughter, Loretta "Kay" Goff; Grandson, Tim (Abby) Kring; 2 Great Granddaughters. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 N. Commerce St., Lewisburg, OH with Rev. David O. Justis officiating. Interment will be held in Roselawn Cemetery. Family will receive Friends from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday prior to the funeral. Condolences via www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 7, 2019