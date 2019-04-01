WEBB, Dorothy Elizabeth "Betty" 76, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away at on March 29, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Betty married Herman "Shag" Webb in 1963 and they resided in Somerville, Ohio for 49 years until Shag's death in 2012. Betty leaves behind three children, Leanne (Ron) George, Denise "Dee Dee" (Eddy) Bruns, and Steven Webb. Betty also leaves behind 5 cherished grandchildren: Mason Roberts, Jennifer (Jason) Arcuragi, Larken (Samantha) Davidson, Jessica and Cassidy Bruns. 8 great-grandchildren: Jasmine, Joslynn, and Jaelynn Arcuragi; Skylar, Gunnar, Raelynn, and Daniel Roberts and Ashton Merida. Betty leaves behind two brothers: John (Butch) Owens and his wife Patti and Ralph (Buster) Owens, his wife Shelley. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, parents, Sister Eva Jo (Tim) Casey, nephew Joseph Owens and by two infant sons: David Charles Webb and Gary Duane Webb. A visitation will be held at Somerville Community Church, 207 Walnut Street, Somerville, Ohio, 45064, Monday, April 1, 2019, 6-8 PM with funeral services held at the church on Tuesday, April 2, at 12PM with graveside services at the Somerville Cemetery followed by a fellowship lunch in the church annex. The family would like to thank their Somerville Community Church family for all of their prayers and support, and Dr. Jennifer Winters for their amazing care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Somerville Community Church, or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences to www.oglepaulyoungfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary