Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Dorothy WEINERT

Dorothy WEINERT Obituary
WEINERT, Dorothy J. Age 97, passed away March 21, 2020. Dorothy was born December 30, 1922 in Springfield, OH to Phillip and Ellen (Brady) Gerhardt. A graduate of Cedarville High School, she attended Miami University and received her bachelor's degree from Wittenberg University. Dorothy taught for 30 years at Yellow Springs, Xenia, New Hampshire, and Springfield City Schools. A lover of nature, she spent her free time gardening, fishing, and bird watching. Dorothy was very artistic, making quilts as well as batiks. She is preceded in death by parents Phillip and Ellen Gerhardt; husbands Justin Northup and Arthur Weinert; son-in-law Larry Dunning; and sister Phyllis Crispin. Dorothy is survived by children Sally Dunning, Steven (Kim) Northup; grandchildren Chris (Lisa) Downing, Angie (Jimmy) Aker, Rob (Cassandra) Northup, Ben (Tonya) Northup, Erica (Matt) Lepinski, 10 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 28 at 11:00 AM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429. The family wishes to thank care givers Glenda Wallenhaupt and Fran Clevenger for their special care and friendship. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 26, 2020
