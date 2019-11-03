Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Sons Funeral Home
1771 E. Dorothy Lane
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 298-6560
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Weitthoff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Weitthoff

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Weitthoff Obituary
WEITTHOFF (Schwab), Dorothy Ridgway Of Kettering, Ohio passed the morning of October 31, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia in 1928. Friends are invited to a 10:00 AM Visitation followed by 11:00 AM Funeral Service on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering 45429. She will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery. She was much loved by her family and always returned their love. She was a proud wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. To honor Dorothy, memorial contributions may be made to . Additional obituary and guestbook at Morris-Sons.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -