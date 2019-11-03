|
WEITTHOFF (Schwab), Dorothy Ridgway Of Kettering, Ohio passed the morning of October 31, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia in 1928. Friends are invited to a 10:00 AM Visitation followed by 11:00 AM Funeral Service on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering 45429. She will be laid to rest at David's Cemetery. She was much loved by her family and always returned their love. She was a proud wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. To honor Dorothy, memorial contributions may be made to . Additional obituary and guestbook at Morris-Sons.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019