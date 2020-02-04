|
|
WESSON, Dorothy M. 91, of Moline, formerly of Oxford, OH, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Heartland Healthcare Center, Moline. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Mary Roman Catholic Parish, Oxford, OH. Visitation will be held at the parish prior to the mass from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be at the Oxford Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be decided. The former Dorothy Matthews, was born on October 9, 1928, in Loretto, TN, the daughter of Roy and Gertrude Zettler Matthews. She married James Wesson on December 20, 1957, and he preceded her in death in 1998. Dorothy was a member or Christ the King Catholic Church, and a long-time member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Parish. She was a proud supporter of the Miami University, academics and sports. She was a homemaker, and most of all loved being a fulltime mother to her children. Survivors include her sons, James (Sarah) Wesson, and Roy (Michelle) Wesson; daughter, Lucy Wesson; grandchildren, Samantha, Rachel, Jordan, Jacob, and Kali Wesson; sisters, Grace, Edith, and Peggy; and brother, Gene. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband and parents. Memories may be shared online by visiting www.oglepaulryoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 4, 2020