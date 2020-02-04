Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home Ltd
1301 4th St
Orion, IL 61273
(309) 526-3325
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
St. Mary Roman Catholic Parish
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Mary Roman Catholic Parish
Oxford, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy WESSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy WESSON


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy WESSON Obituary
WESSON, Dorothy M. 91, of Moline, formerly of Oxford, OH, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Heartland Healthcare Center, Moline. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. Mary Roman Catholic Parish, Oxford, OH. Visitation will be held at the parish prior to the mass from 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will be at the Oxford Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for a fund to be decided. The former Dorothy Matthews, was born on October 9, 1928, in Loretto, TN, the daughter of Roy and Gertrude Zettler Matthews. She married James Wesson on December 20, 1957, and he preceded her in death in 1998. Dorothy was a member or Christ the King Catholic Church, and a long-time member of St. Mary Roman Catholic Parish. She was a proud supporter of the Miami University, academics and sports. She was a homemaker, and most of all loved being a fulltime mother to her children. Survivors include her sons, James (Sarah) Wesson, and Roy (Michelle) Wesson; daughter, Lucy Wesson; grandchildren, Samantha, Rachel, Jordan, Jacob, and Kali Wesson; sisters, Grace, Edith, and Peggy; and brother, Gene. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband and parents. Memories may be shared online by visiting www.oglepaulryoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -