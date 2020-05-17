|
WIENEKE (Askew), Dorothy J. Died May 9, 2020 at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. She was in hospice care. She is survived by her husband, Robert of nearly 67 years. She was born in Pearl River, NY, June 23, 1933 to Joseph and Elizabeth Askew (Erwine). She married Robert Wieneke July 19, 1953 in Ridgewood, NJ. The couple resided in Anchorage, AK, for two years where Robert served in the Army, and returned to Ridgewood in 1955. They lived in Midland Park, NJ from 1957 until 1963 when the family moved to Middletown where Robert took a job with the City of Middletown engineer's office. The family has been members of First United Methodist Church, where all four of their children were confirmed. In addition to Robert, Dorothy is survived by two of her three sisters: Betty Karshner (Jack) and Ruth Matteson (Jim), both of Rocky Mount, NC; her four children and 13 grandchildren: Linda Bernauer (Kevin), Dallas, TX; Jonathan and Alan Bernauer, Debra Long (Ken), Livingston, TX; Mallory Howard (Long), Robby and Christopher Long; David, Middletown; Steve and Meg Carlson, Alex and Buffy Wieneke, and Peter (Tammy Taylor), Berea, OH; Marisa, Max, Eben, and Tessa Wieneke, and one great-grandchild: Eleanor Howard. She also leaves one nephew and three nieces and their families. Dottie, as she was lovingly known by her friends, worked as a nurse's aide, and secretary to the Nursing Staff at Middletown Hospital, and as a sales associate at McAlpin's Department Store. She volunteered tirelessly at the Mt. Pleasant Treasure Barn, where she turned the campus thrift store into a shopping destination, with her merchandising talent and research in regional antiques. The Treasure Barn has become a consistent source of welcome income to the retirement community she loved. She was very active in the First United Methodist Church Temple Choir, Church Lady Crafters, several Women's Bible study groups, and as a member of P.R.O.M.I.S.E.S. she went on a mission trip to Japan. Private services were held Friday, May 15, 2020 at Woodside Cemetery Chapel. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Memorial contributions may be to First United Methodist Church, 120 South Broad Street, Middletown, OH 45044.
Published in Journal-News on May 17, 2020