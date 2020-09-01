1/1
Dorothy WILES
WILES, Dorothy A. Age 82, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, in Springfield, Ohio. She was born to the late Kenneth Maine and Eileen Fischer on November 1, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio. Dorothy is preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Maine. She is survived by daughter, Vicky (John) Collier; sons, Timothy (Ellie) Wiles and Michael Wiles; granddaughters, Angela Burks and Courtney Ryon; great-grandchildren, Zackary, Kamryn, Madi, and Audrey; great-great-grandchildren, Nyla, Ka'mara, Noelle, Kyrie; and special friend, Lori (Ross) Somen. Dorothy retired from Ohio Bell and Springfield Regional Medical Center. What Dorothy loved most was spending time with her loving family. Services to celebrate Dorothy's life will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at JACKSON, LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 PM, with Kevin Moehn officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations to be made out to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 1, 2020.
