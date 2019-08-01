|
WOOD, Dorothy (MyRoth) Age 72, passed away Mon., July 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Lewis Webb; mother, Doris (Mask) Hammermeister and sister, Judy Turner. She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Mike; sister, Linda and husband Pete Lewis of Huber Heights; daughter and son-in-law, LaDonna and Tim Kolk of N.Y. City; son, Chris and Britany Holt of Xenia; 15 grandchildren; nephews, Jason, Pete, Dusty and Dave; one very special grandson, Christopher of N.Y. City whom she raised from infancy to age 7. Dorothy was a hairdresser and had her own shop on Moore St. at E. Third in the late 80's. Memorial services will be held on Mon., Aug. 12th from 4-6 PM at New City Church, 4800 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton, OH 45414 with Pastor Chris Reese officiating. Flowers may be sent to the church on Mon., Aug. 12th.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019