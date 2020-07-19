Dorothy ZUNIS

ZUNIS, Dorothy A. "Dottie" April 11, 1927 ~ July 16, 2020 Dayton, Ohio - On Thursday, July 16th, Dottie Zunis passed away peacefully. Dorothy Ariel Johns was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Ariel Francis and Earl A. Johns. She grew up with her two brothers, Bill and Earl and her beloved younger sister, Betty, all of whom had predeceased her. Dottie enjoyed a close relationship with her father, Earl. She would often remark, "Your Grandpa was the sweetest, best man, and a hard worker." Dottie was a natural beauty with platinum blonde hair which she loved and maintained all her life. She looked good right up until the end. As a child Dottie was interested in music. Legend has it she played a little harp, piano and double bass. Dottie loved jazz. Stan Getz and Dave Brubeck were among her favorite artists. While still in high school, Dottie met her future husband, jazz pianist,Tim Nichols. Dottie gave birth to her first child, Penny and shortly after, Stephen Earl came along. Dottie met Mike Zunis in Dayton, Ohio. They married and along came a new baby, Zach. Now Dottie's dream was complete. A husband who was a good provider, and a new, beautiful home for her children. Dottie embarked on a 35 year career that made her feel like she was contributing to society. She became a loss prevention specialist, or "store detective", for Rike's and later Elder-Beerman. Dottie was very good at her job and proud of it. She liked to say, "I can tell if a person is likely to steal the minute they walk through the door." In her work, Dottie became friendly with many police officers and members of the Sheriff's department. They were all impressed by Dottie's ability to, well "catch a thief". Dottie divorced twice and became an independent woman. She sailed her own ship, and worked hard to support her children who attribute their closeness to their Mom's determination to keep the family together, in spite of the odds. Dottie is survived by her four children and their spouses, Penny and Jerry Spiegel, Stephen and Lisa Nichols, Zach and Nitchie Zunis, Christopher and Karlissa Zunis, grandchildren, Vanessa, Aaron, Zak, Dylan, Bronte and great-grandchildren, Ruby, Bowie, Connor and Lucas, whom she loved, "more than anything in the world'! Dottie's children were her source of joy and pride. We will always love her and miss her. Funeral Arrangements by Newcomer Kettering Services will be private. Peace, my heart, let the time for the parting be sweet. Let it not be a death but completeness. Let love melt into memory and pain into songs. Let the flight through the sky end in the folding of the wings over the nest. Let the last touch of your hands Be gentle like the flower of the night. Stand still, O Beautiful End, for a moment, and say your last words in silence. I bow to you and hold up my lamp to light your way. ~ Rabindranath Tagor



