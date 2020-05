Or Copy this URL to Share

COLE, Dorsey M. "D" Age 82, of West Alexandria, passed away May 28, 2020. Visitation June 1, 12-1PM at Abundant Life Tabernacle - Germantown. Arrangements by Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria, OH.



