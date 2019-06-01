|
KASPER (Hupman), Dortha Maxine 98, a resident of the Springfield Masonic Community, passed away in her residence on Wednesday afternoon, May 29, 2019. She was born in Clark County, Ohio on June 25, 1920, the daughter of the late Harold F. and Eva (Cromer) Hupman. Maxine worked as a registered nurse for many years. She is survived by her sons, Jim (Sherry) Kasper of Knoxville, TN and Robert (Helen) Kasper of Carbondale, CO; sister, Mary Ann Eldridge of Enon; three grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Kasper and a brother, Robert Eugene Hupman. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday in Enon Cemetery. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family.
Published in Springfield News Sun on June 1, 2019