Dorthea MILLER
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Chesterwood Chapel
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Chesterwood Chapel
Dorthea MILLER Obituary
MILLER (nee Burchardt), Dorthea Jean "Dottie" Of West Chester, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born Tuesday, July 8, 1930 in Crescent, Oklahoma. Dottie received her BSN from Lakeland College, Master's from Cardinal Stritch and worked for Joint Commission across the country. Beloved daughter of the late August and Catherine (nee Damon) Burchardt; cherished wife of the late Norman Baguhn and Rev. Dean Roy Miller; devoted mother of Rebecca (Todd) Wilber, Scott Baguhn and Elizabeth (Richard) Mauer; step-mother of Cathy (Carl) Reeverts, Glen Miller and Ron (Henrietta) Miller; dear sister of the late Charles Burchardt; grandmother of 9; great-grandmother of 9. A gathering of family and friends will be at Chesterwood Chapel, 8073 Tylersville Road, West Chester, Ohio 45069, on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 11:00 AM until Celebration of Life Service at 11:30 AM with Rev. Troy Sybrant officiating. A luncheon will follow the service at Chesterwood Clubhouse. Memorial donations may be directed to: Companions on a Journey Grief Support or to Compass Christian Church. Please visit MuellerfuneralS.com for extended information and to sign online guestbook.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 24, 2019
