Doug KNISLEY Obituary
KNISLEY, Doug 58, of Springfield, formerly of Pike County, passed away on August 16, 2019, in the Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born on April 2, 1961, in Greenfield, Ohio, the son of Charles E. Knisley and Norma (Knisley) Lampen. Doug loved to play cards and spend time with friends and family. He loved people. He is survived by his parents, one sister, Lori Clarke of New Hampshire, one brother, Matt Kimmel, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brother, John E. Knisley. Private services will be held by the family at a later date. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 18, 2019
