Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Doug PHILLIPS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doug PHILLIPS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doug PHILLIPS Obituary
PHILLIPS, Doug 59 of Sebring, FL lost his battle with cancer October 10, 2019 surrounded by his family. He gave it one heck of a fight. He is survived by his daughter Nikki Phillips, son Chris (Nicole) Phillips, mother Mary Phillips, sister Cheryl Phillips, Grandson Beau Phillips, granddaughter Michelle Phillips, several Aunts & Uncles, Cousins & close family friend Holden Hutchinson. He was proceeded in death by his father David Phillips and son JD Phillips. There will not be any service per his request. Contributions can be made to The in his memory.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doug's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.