DOUGLAS BALDWIN
1961 - 2020
BALDWIN, Douglas N.

DOUGLAS N. BALDWIN, 59,

of Springfield, passed away Thursday morning, November 26, 2020. He was born in Springfield on October 2, 1961, the son of Larry and Carolyn (Wray) Baldwin. Doug worked at KTH Parts, St. Paris. He is survived by his father; son, Joshua Baldwin; grandson, Joshua Baldwin Jr.; and brother, William "Chris" (Brenda) Baldwin. He was preceded in death by his mother and grandparents, Neal and L. Marguerite Wray and Lewis and Gwyneth Baldwin. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. You may express condolences to the family at


www.littletonandrue.com




Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
