BORGERDING, Douglas H. "Doug" Age 62 of Troy, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 after a brief illness at the Hospice of Miami County. He is preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Ramona Borgerding. Survived by his wife Alison of 36 years, daughters Katie (Chris) Butler and Tricia (Luke) Heeter, son Sam (Chelsea) Borgerding, 4 grandchildren Aidan and Anna Butler, Clara Heeter, and Benjamin Borgerding, 3 brothers David, Daniel and Dennis, numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Doug was a 1975 graduate of Fairview High School and retired as a Captain from the City of Dayton Fire Department, after 35 years of service. The family will receive friends Thursday, Jan 30th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 753 S. Hyatt St., Tipp City, OH. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Miami County Hospice in Doug's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 28, 2020