Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
753 S. Hyatt St.
Tipp City, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas BORGERDING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas BORGERDING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas BORGERDING Obituary
BORGERDING, Douglas H. "Doug" Age 62 of Troy, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 after a brief illness at the Hospice of Miami County. He is preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Ramona Borgerding. Survived by his wife Alison of 36 years, daughters Katie (Chris) Butler and Tricia (Luke) Heeter, son Sam (Chelsea) Borgerding, 4 grandchildren Aidan and Anna Butler, Clara Heeter, and Benjamin Borgerding, 3 brothers David, Daniel and Dennis, numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Doug was a 1975 graduate of Fairview High School and retired as a Captain from the City of Dayton Fire Department, after 35 years of service. The family will receive friends Thursday, Jan 30th from 5 to 8 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 753 S. Hyatt St., Tipp City, OH. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Miami County Hospice in Doug's memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -